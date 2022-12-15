News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
More trouble in PNC camp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Faaiz Mursaline
Faaiz Mursaline

–treasurer announces intention to step down

THE People’s National Congress/Reform’s (PNC/R)’s national treasurer, Faaiz Mursaline, has announced that he’ll be stepping down from the position.

In a short post on his Facebook page, Mursaline said: “Comrades all, after one year of serving on team Norton’s leadership, on the 23rd December 2022, I will discharge my last and final duties as National treasurer of the P.N.C.R.”

He said a formal letter will be prepared and sent to the party leader’s office.

His announcement follows the resignation of the party’s General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and serves as a clear indication that there is increasing trouble in the PNC’s camp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.