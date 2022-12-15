More trouble in PNC camp

–treasurer announces intention to step down

THE People’s National Congress/Reform’s (PNC/R)’s national treasurer, Faaiz Mursaline, has announced that he’ll be stepping down from the position.

In a short post on his Facebook page, Mursaline said: “Comrades all, after one year of serving on team Norton’s leadership, on the 23rd December 2022, I will discharge my last and final duties as National treasurer of the P.N.C.R.”

He said a formal letter will be prepared and sent to the party leader’s office.

His announcement follows the resignation of the party’s General Secretary, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and serves as a clear indication that there is increasing trouble in the PNC’s camp.