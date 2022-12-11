Guyana tops CSEC and CAPE

THE Caribbean Examinations Council on Friday announced that Atishta Seenarine of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School is the Most Outstanding Overall student at the 2022 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and that Outam Heeralall of the Anna Regina Secondary School is the Most Outstanding Overall student at the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

Atishta Seenarine is also the Most Outstanding Overall student in Natural Sciences at the CAPE level. Guyana also received several other awards.

At the CSEC level, Saskia Twahir of Queen’s College is the Most Oustanding student in Humanities. Saskia is also the Most Outstanding student in Business. Sheridan Dyal of Queen’s College is the Most Outstanding student in Sciences while Outam Heeralall is this year’s Most Outstanding student in Technical Vocational Education and Joshua Adrian of the Diamond Secondary School is the Most Outstanding student in Agricultural Science (DA).

“The Ministry of Education wishes to congratulate all students for their exceptional performance. We wish to thank their teachers and parents for giving the necessary support to achieve this feat,” a press release from the government noted on Friday.