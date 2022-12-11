Postpartum depression: What it means

By Vanessa Cort

EXPERTS tell us that most new mothers experience something called the “baby blues,” which usually begins two to three days after delivery and may last for up to two weeks.

Indeed, the birth of a baby can trigger a host of powerful emotions from joy and excitement to fear and anxiety. However, it can also result in depression leading to mood swings, crying spells and difficulty sleeping, among other symptoms – commonly called “baby blues”.

The recent horrific murder of a grandmother by her granddaughter, who recently had a baby, has drawn attention to her diagnosis of postpartum depression and once more puts mental health firmly in the spotlight.

The young mother allegedly delivered several knife wounds to the elderly woman, who apparently looked after the child, then walked in her blood-soaked clothes, baby- in-hand, to a neighbour, declaring that the child was dead.

Unlike “baby blues”, postpartum depression (PPD) is severe, lasts longer and can actually begin during pregnancy and continue after childbirth. Though symptoms tend to develop within the first few weeks after delivery they can also start as much as a year later.

The Mayo Clinic – leaders in healthcare worldwide – gives a list of PPD symptoms which include depressed mood or severe mood swings; difficulty bonding with the baby; intense irritability and anger and recurring thoughts of death or suicide.

They also refer to postpartum psychosis, a rare condition, which can develop within the first week after delivery, with severe symptoms such as insomnia, paranoia, hallucinations and delusional behaviour.

The clinicians said: “Postpartum psychosis may lead to life-threatening thoughts or behaviour and requires immediate treatment.” They clearly see this psychosis as in need of more urgent treatment.

However, there can be no down-playing the effects of PPD which Debra Fulghum Bruce PhD terms, “…a complex mix of physical, emotional and behavioural changes that happen in some women after giving birth…linked to chemical, social and psychological changes that happen when having a baby.”

The doctor notes that while the chemical changes “involve a drop in hormones after delivery” the actual link between this decrease and depression are unclear. However, the levels of estrogen and progesterone – the female reproductive hormones – increase tenfold during pregnancy and drop sharply after delivery.

Of particular note is that PPD may be difficult to detect because symptoms are similar to those of mothers who experience the “baby blues.” But other symptoms of major depression can be observed and these include constant crying often for no reason, feelings of helplessness and worthlessness, thoughts of death or suicide and harming someone else.

Certain categories of people are more susceptible to PPD such as those with a history of depression, who are ambivalent about the pregnancy, who have a family history of mood disorders and also the young (the younger you are, the higher the chances).

It seems to me, although I am not a mental health professional, this young woman may be suffering from postpartum psychosis which Dr. Bruce calls, “a very serious mental illness that can affect new mothers and happen quickly.”

She goes on to say: “Women can lose touch with reality, having auditory hallucinations (hearing things that aren’t actually happening, like a person talking} and delusions (strongly believing things that are clearly irrational). They are at even greater risk of hurting themselves or someone else.”

Whether a depression or a psychosis, the condition can be treated with medication and counselling. But, of course, it must first be detected.

It is sad that this young woman’s condition was not recognised until after she had committed this horrendous act, which, according to reports was unexpected and uncharacteristic.

I do hope she receives the treatment she so clearly needs and that this case will heighten awareness of PPD, and make us all more alert to young mothers who may be affected.