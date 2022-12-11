 First Lady ‘lights up’ Region Three

-declares open La Jalousie family park

by Cindy Parkinson

HUNDREDS of people and children gathered along the seawall at La Jalousie on the West Coast of Demerara to witness the official opening of the family park and the lighting of the Christmas tree by First Lady Mrs Arya Ali on Saturday.

It is one of the many parks that the First Lady has introduced in different communities throughout Guyana with the aim of bringing families, friends and the Guyanese population together under the ‘One Guyana’ umbrella.

In her remarks to the large gathering, Mrs. Ali thanked the residents of La Jalousie and the neighbouring communities for working beyond the call of duty so that the park could be completed in time for the holiday season. She also thanked the Regional Chairman, sponsors and others who contributed to making the launch of the park a success.

The First Lady expressed her delight at being a part of such an important initiative for the people of Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara). Parks, according to her, are places where families can engage in recreational activities, socialise and improve their health.

Mrs Ali urged everyone to care for the park and the facilities that were given to them in less than a year, which she hoped would benefit the children of today and generations to come.

“This park will create employment, already at the La Jalousie family park, 13 persons have been employed and a few others are expected to gain employment in the coming months,” the First Lady said.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, applauded the First Lady for creating safe spaces in the different regions for families to relax and feel comfortable.

He also gave a stern warning and reminded the general public that the parks are used for the purpose of having family activities and not for the consumption of alcohol nor any other illegal or inappropriate activities.

Indar urged residents to report any vandalism or activities that are inconsistent with what the park represents.

The Regional Chairman for Region Three, Inshan Ayube, expressed similar sentiments and charged the community to be vigilant in ensuring that the park is taken care of.

Some of the people who attended the event expressed their satisfaction with the facility, noting that there aren’t many safe spaces on the ‘West Side.’

“We are happy and thankful for this park. Other than a beach in Parika or Georgetown, we don’t have many places to take the kids. Now we have our own on the west side and we are happy for it.

“Thanks to the First Lady and her husband, President Irfan [Ali], for everything that they are doing for Guyanese and not only doing these things in Georgetown,” Jeff (only name given) told the Sunday Chronicle.

After flipping the switch to illuminate the Christmas tree, the First Lady distributed gifts to the children at the event.