– PM tells over 3,000 UG graduates

THE past two years have been a challenge for students at the University of Guyana as they battled their studies virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Friday and Saturday, over 3,000 of them walked the stage beaming with pride during the university’s 56th annual Convocation at the National Cultural Centre.

Many of the graduates were first-generation achievers, paving the way for others to follow, so it was not surprising that it was a moment for celebration while others were carrying on a family tradition that had been established by previous generations.

In delivering his charge to the graduating class of 2022, Prime Minister Brigadier (rt’d) Mark Phillips, congratulated the graduates on their achievement; he highlighted that they have to work hard to advance academically and professionally.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the difficulties the students faced due to the pandemic but noted that it is a “testimony to your perseverance and commitment to your future, and I commend you greatly for that dedication.”

He conveyed that the road ahead will not be an easy one and will undoubtedly have obstacles along the way but he assured that the future is filled with opportunities.

“The path set before you now is not an easy one, as the world will certainly bring dynamic challenges. But what you have been equipped with is the invaluable tool of education, so, rest assured that your journey henceforth will be filled with opportunities.”

In the face of challenges, the Prime Minister said, “it is important that you understand that this tool that you have been given will never depart you. Knowledge is everlasting, and education forever certifies such knowledge. Keeping this in mind will help keep you motivated and persistent; your persistence, equipped with your education, will see you through.”

He added, “Our government has committed to ensuring that all Guyanese have the opportunity to access good education, good paying jobs, and be able to start their own businesses. We have committed to improving access to education at all levels so that our people can achieve this goal. As we encourage our people to invest in their future through education, we aim to build an exciting future for Guyanese, where job opportunities are widely available, particularly for Guyanese with higher education.

“That commitment will see transformative changes, including building, expanding and improving educational facilities across Guyana, expanding the use of ICTs in education, enhancing opportunities in Technical Vocational Education, facilitating the establishment of an online university and promoting e-learning for hinterland students and providing 20,000 scholarships. These and many other investments are of the utmost priority as we continue to invest in our future generations through education.”

The Prime Minister emphasised that tertiary education provides a platform for growth and advancement in the careers the graduates choose, noting that what they choose to do with the opportunities will define their path in life.

In offering advice to the graduates, Prime Minister Phillips said, “For those who are now venturing into the world of work, your choices may not always be straightforward. For those professionals who will use your qualification to advance in your careers, this change may not come immediately…”