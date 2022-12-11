Human rights, democracy key pillars for building tolerance

–panelists hear during discussion at inaugural human rights ‘expo’

THE Second Human Rights and Sustainable Development Panel Discussion was on Saturday held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The event, which was part of the programme of activities at Guyana’s inaugural Human Rights ‘Expo’, saw Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira touching on the importance of democracy and human rights.

“Democracy and human rights are the key pillars, the foundation on which we have a chance in the world to survive, and to be able to provide for our people,” Minister Teixeira said, adding: “The UN Secretary-General pointed out that we have to work and continually work on creating a more tolerant world.”

As one of the panelists at the forum, she not only referenced the government’s initiatives to provide housing, water, food, education and financial assistance to improve the lives of Guyanese across all ten of the country’s administrative regions, but also spoke to the importance of organisations like the Ethnic Relations Commission, the Women and Gender Equality Commission, the Indigenous Peoples Commission, and the Rights of the Child Commission in addressing the various human rights issue that arise here from time to time.

Conceding that Guyana still has a long way to go to meet its obligations, Minister Teixeira said:

“We have not met the criteria of the Paris Principles for National Human Rights Institutions, that’s true; we have not made it! We need to build our domestic remedies and our own constitutional bodies to make sure that they can carry out their mandate as outlined in the Constitution; that they are able to be responsive to complaints, and that they are able to win the trust and confidence of the people who they are supposed to represent.”

The Human Rights & Sustainable Development Conference examines human rights and sustainability, and how the two are connected. (DPI)