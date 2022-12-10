Public Works Ministry awards $5B in contracts to advance work plan

MORE than $5 billion in contracts were inked on Friday at the Ministry of Public Works to help advance Guyana’s modernisation and development goals.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, in his remarks at the signing ceremony, said the contracts not only represent building for now, but for the future.

“We are advancing our infrastructure and putting in what is called resilient infrastructure as it relates to our bridges. We have to take out the timber bridges that we have traditionally used and we have to be able to put in things that will last us 20, 40 years,” Minister Edghill said.

He said earlier in the year, 32 contracts were awarded for the Kurupukari to Lethem road, and on Friday contracts for the Mabura Hill to Kurupukari road were signed.

In terms of coastal bridges, five bridges in total were recently signed off and two of those bridges will give access to the Grove/Diamond area, which will give an alternate route to motorists.

There are also adjustments ongoing at the Kingston wharf.

He appealed to contractors to not interrupt people’s lives as the ministry has received complaints of contractors making conditions worse after finishing pipe laying and other works.

A contract for $157.6 million was awarded for the rehabilitation or construction of a bridge linking Grove to Jimbo Bridge Road on the East Bank of Demerara. It was awarded to O&O Contracting Services.

The construction of a bridge costing $47.9 million, linking Grove to Craig was awarded to A&A Engineering Services.

Modern Construction & Trucking Service was awarded the $49.8 million contract for the bridge linking ‘B’ Field Sophia and Guyhoc Park.

The construction or rehabilitation of a bridge at Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was awarded to M. Sukhai Contracting Services for $35.9 million.

Meanwhile, the $33.7 million contract for the construction or rehabilitation of a bridge linking Block 22 to Canvas City in Linden was awarded to Khan’s Construction & Transportation Services.

Contracts for the 13 bridges between Mabura Hill and Kurupakari will be executed in three lots.

Dax Contracting Service was awarded the $819.4 million contract for an additional four bridges.

KP Thomas & Sons Contracting was awarded the $817.2M contract for the rehabilitation of four bridges between Mabura Hill and Kurupakari, while Theodore Faria General Contracting Service was awarded the $765.1 million contract for several bridges.

Colin Talbot Contracting Service was awarded the $348 million contract for the rehabilitation and upgrade of Section One of Aubrey Barker Road in Georgetown.

The $349.5 million contract for the upgrade of Section Two, Aubrey Barker Road was awarded to Surrey Paving and Aggregate Company (Guyana).

Devcon Construction & Contracting Services signed the $306.6 million contract for the upgrade of Lamaha Street between Vlissengen Road to Middleton Street in Georgetown.

SAWA Investment Inc inked the $192 million contract for the rehabilitation of Lamaha Street between Middleton and Sherriff Streets.

The $295 million contract for the rehabilitation of Arapaima Street, East La Penitence in Georgetown was awarded to Vieira 66 Logistics.

Meanwhile, in Region Three, AJM Enterprise received the $118.3 million contract for upgrade works at Canal No.1 (Phase Three), while R&B Enterprise signed the $103.5 million contract for upgrade works at Canal No. 2 (Phase Three).

Associated Construction Services inked the $104.1 million contract for the upgrade of road networks at Black Bush Polder (Yakasari) in Region Six.

Ivor Allen was awarded the $44.1 million contract for the construction of beacons to support navigational aids at Middle Ground, while for the upgrade of the Kingston Wharf, Kares Engineering Inc was awarded the $1 billion contract.