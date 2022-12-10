Carol Smith-Joseph under investigation for $6.1M ‘fraud’ at MARDS Rice Milling Complex

CHIEF Scrutineer of the APNU+AFC, Carol Smith-Joseph, who is a former director of the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) board, had 14 fraud charges put to her for allegedly stealing $6.1 million from the company.

Smith-Joseph, who is a member of the APNU’s People’s National Congress, was invited to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) headquarters on Friday, where the allegations were read to her.

According to a release from SOCU, during the month of March 2022, MARDS, a private rice-milling company, reported a series of alleged fraudulent appropriations of the company’s funds by Smith-Joseph while she was a director.

As a result of that report, SOCU commenced an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Smith-Joseph, without authority, solely approved 14 transactions amounting to G$6,121,108 without the board’s knowledge and approval between June- August 2016, SOCU said.

“These amounts were used for her personal benefits and other purposes other than that of Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS)’s business,” the release added.

On completion of the investigations, a file was prepared and sent to the DPP’s Chambers for legal advice.

Based on legal advice from the DPP’s chambers, Smith-Joseph was invited to SOCU to answer to 14 allegations of “fraudulent appropriation of property of body corporate” committed against MARDS.

Joseph was later asked to return to SOCU HQ on December 16, 2022, for further questioning. She was not charged.

The former Petroleum Adviser at the Natural Resources Ministry is currently before the court along with former District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo; former People’s National Congress/Reform Chairperson, Volda Lawrence; and four others for alleged electoral fraud.

The trio, along with Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) employees Sherfern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Bobb-Cummings and Michelle Miller, are before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding the electors of Guyana by declaring a false account of votes for the 2020 elections