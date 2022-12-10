GuySuCo workers to get 8 per cent salary increase 

EMPLOYEES of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will also receive the eight per cent retroactive salary increase for 2022 that was recently announced for all public servants.

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, made this disclosure on Friday during a press conference at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

“The sugar workers will get also an eight per cent increase in their salaries. We decided that the sugar workers will also benefit ,so we will continue to help different communities,” he said.

VP Jagdeo was at the time making remarks about the retroactive salary increase given to public servants and other measures that were implemented to assist citizens with cushioning the effects of the rising cost of living caused by global factors.

Last year, the government began reinstating salary increases for GuySuCo workers who had laboured in the fields and factories in Guyana’s sugar industry for five years prior without any increase in remuneration, or other incentives to acknowledge their hard work.

The workers had not received any incentive from 2015 to 2020, while the APNU+AFC was in government. Last year the workers received a seven per cent retroactive pay under the current government.

The increase came as a welcome reward for sugar workers, whose relentless efforts to get a salary increase under the APNU+AFC administration were futile.

In 2017, the APNU+AFC closed four sugar estates, leaving some 7000 persons without jobs or sources of income.