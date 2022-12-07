‘I will remain silent’ – former GECOM staff brings early close to elections COI session

THE early morning session of the Commission of Inquiry into events surrounding the 2020 general and regional elections was brought to a speedy close within five minutes after one witness invoked her constitutional right to remain silent.

Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry, Justice Stanley John, in the presence of his two colleague Commissioners, disclosed that three former officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) initiated legal proceedings against the Commission.

Chairman John noted that the court did not grant the injunction nor the conservatory order which was asked for by the three former GECOM employees, including staff member Michele Miller. Miller was on the stand at the time of the Chairman’s explanation.

The Chairman noted that since criminal charges were made against Miller which were connected to the 2020 election, Miller had the right to not incriminate herself and to be silent. Miller was also advised of her right to have a lawyer who could be present with her.

When asked if she was one of the persons employed at the GECOM Region 4 Ashmin’s Building location, Miller invoked her right to remain silent under Article 144 of the Constitution.

The Commissioners closed the questioning and relieved Miller.