Fire of electrical origin averted at Home Affairs Ministry

FIREFIGHTERS this morning responded to fire and smoke alarms at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Brickdam where a fire of electrical origin was averted.

See full statement below:

Around 09:00hrs, at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Brickdam, the fire and smoke alarms were triggered by smoke emanating from a light fixture in one of the offices on the middle floor.

The staff were immediately evacuated, and the Guyana Fire Service was summoned. The Firefighters took precautionary measures to deal with a fire outbreak.