Fire of electrical origin averted at Home Affairs Ministry
318418693_477228731184214_350521359040144792_n

FIREFIGHTERS this morning responded to fire and smoke alarms at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Brickdam where a fire of electrical origin was averted.

See full statement below: 

Around 09:00hrs, at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Brickdam, the fire and smoke alarms were triggered by smoke emanating from a light fixture in one of the offices on the middle floor.
The staff were immediately evacuated, and the Guyana Fire Service was summoned. The Firefighters took precautionary measures to deal with a fire outbreak.
The Guyana Electrical Inspectorate were called in, inspections were carried out, and the problem was identified as coming from a faulty light fixture.
Members of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Power and Light Inc. also arrived at the scene to lend support.
The Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn has identified the need for additional fire safety measures to be installed at the Ministry and its Agencies.
The Electrical Inspectors declared the building safe at 10:15hrs, and the staff resumed work as usual.
Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
