‘I was instructed to use Mingo’s spreadsheet instead of SOPs’ – GECOM staff testifies

DURING her testimony today at the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the 2020 general and regional elections, Alexandria Sophia Bowman, an Assistant Registration Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) revealed that during the tabulation of the Region Four votes she was instructed to use figures from Clairmont Mingo’s spreadsheet instead of using the SOPs as is usually the case.
Bowman further told the CoI that she worked at previous elections before and never saw spreadsheets being used during the tabulation of the votes. She revealed that on March 4, she was instructed to call numbers during the verification process with party agents from a spreadsheet as opposed to the SOPs.
Receiving these instructions, Bowman aligned the stories of others testifying before the commission by explaining that the spreadsheet was given to her containing the inaccurate figures by embattled GECOM employee Enrique Livan.
