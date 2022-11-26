News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Housing Ministry honours employees’ children in bursary awards ceremony
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, delivered the keynote address to the students and pupils at the agency's boardroom
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, delivered the keynote address to the students and pupils at the agency's boardroom

TWENTY children of employees at the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) were recently honoured at the 2022 Bursary Awards Ceremony for their stellar performances at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

The ceremony was held at the agency’s boardroom. Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal delivered the keynote address to the pupil and srudents.

Permanent Secretary Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves and Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor, also shared words of encouragement.
Minister Croal commended the students for their remarkable achievements and urged them to continue pursuing excellence in every aspect of their lives.

As they continue their academic journey and move into the world of work, the minister assured the youths that the government is transforming Guyana to make the best opportunities available. With Guyana being an oil-producing nation, he also encouraged students to pursue careers in the oil-and-gas sector.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory remarks, Permanent Secretary Ally emphasized the importance of also pursuing extra-curricular activities to become well-rounded and successful individuals.
CEO Greaves also applauded the students and lauded the parents/guardians of each student for making the best efforts to advance their children and for their daily contributions to the agency.

While a number of distractions may present themselves, Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor, who spoke on behalf of Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, urged the awardees to remain focused and strive to be the best. Each student was presented with a certificate of achievement and special incentives to aid their educational development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.