Housing Ministry honours employees’ children in bursary awards ceremony

TWENTY children of employees at the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) were recently honoured at the 2022 Bursary Awards Ceremony for their stellar performances at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams.

The ceremony was held at the agency’s boardroom. Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal delivered the keynote address to the pupil and srudents.

Permanent Secretary Andre Ally; Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves and Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor, also shared words of encouragement.

Minister Croal commended the students for their remarkable achievements and urged them to continue pursuing excellence in every aspect of their lives.

As they continue their academic journey and move into the world of work, the minister assured the youths that the government is transforming Guyana to make the best opportunities available. With Guyana being an oil-producing nation, he also encouraged students to pursue careers in the oil-and-gas sector.

Meanwhile, in his congratulatory remarks, Permanent Secretary Ally emphasized the importance of also pursuing extra-curricular activities to become well-rounded and successful individuals.

CEO Greaves also applauded the students and lauded the parents/guardians of each student for making the best efforts to advance their children and for their daily contributions to the agency.

While a number of distractions may present themselves, Director of Operations, Denise King-Tudor, who spoke on behalf of Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, urged the awardees to remain focused and strive to be the best. Each student was presented with a certificate of achievement and special incentives to aid their educational development.