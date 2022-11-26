Cop gets 10 years for sexual activity with 14-year-old girl

HIGH Court Judge, Sandil Kissoon, on Friday, sentenced a 28-year-old interdicted police officer to 10 years in prison for engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

Wayde Padmore, formerly of Lamaha Park, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was sentenced at the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court

Last month, Padmore was found guilty of committing the offence during October 2020.

However, the jury could not arrive at a verdict against him for engaging in sexual penetration with the girl in December 2019. He will have to be retried at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes for that offence.

The jury found him not guilty of causing a child to view a sexual act.

The state was represented by prosecutors Cicelia Corbin, Caressa Henry and Paneeta Persaud. Padmore was represented by attorney-at-law, Clyde Forde.

During the sentencing hearing, Padmore maintained that he was innocent and the crime was “concocted” against him.

In his deliberation on sentencing, Justice Kissoon took into consideration the circumstances of the matter, including the breach of the victim’s trust by a man in uniform, who was supposed to serve and protect her.

The judge also considered the traumatic impact the incident has left on the victim and also the fact that the cop showed no remorse for his actions.

As part of the 10-year sentence, the convicted man will be required to attend counselling for sex offenders.

According to the facts of the case, Padmore is known to the victim and her family and was a frequent visitor to their home.

It is alleged that during the month of December 2019, Padmore visited the teen while she was alone at home and raped her.

Further, during the month of October 2020, after he failed in his attempt to rape her a second time, he proceeded to masturbate in front of her.