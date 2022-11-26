Cuba could supply Guyana’s construction sector

– Says Cuban Minister of Construction

THE Cuban Minister of Construction, Rene Mesa Villafana and a high-level official from his Ministry assured President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Timothy Tucker, and Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, that Cuba could supply different types of materials for Guyana’s construction sector.

The two Guyanese officials met with the Cuban Minister and his team at the Havana International Trade Fair (FIHAV) held last week on the EXPO CUBA Fair Grounds.

The GCCI President and Ambassador Majeed also sat down with high-ranking representatives from Cementos Cienfuegos S.A, a Cuban-Spanish Cement Company, COMETAL, a steel- producing company, and other Construction Companies to understand their production capabilities and quality of product, among other things.

Tucker and Ambassador Majeed looked at the variety of marble tiles produced in Cuba and were assured by Jaime Hernandez Herrera, Director-General of ROCA REAL Marmoles Cubanos, that his company would welcome Guyanese businessmen interested in Cuban marble.