CubaPLUS magazine launched in Georgetown

– Aims to give new Guyana, Cuba perspective

THE CubaPLUS Guyana Magazine, which aims to give new perspectives on the arts, culture, fashion, sports, tourism, and folklore, among other exciting features of both countries, was recently launched at a special reception at the King’s Hotel on Middle Street, Georgetown, Guyana.

The publisher, Dominic Soave, President of TAINA Publications based in Havana and Santo Domingo, was on hand for the event, which included a number of prominent Cuban well-wishers and friends of Cuba.

In the context of the traditional friendly ties and cooperation between Guyana and Cuba, CubaPLUS Guyana will highlight and give new perspectives of both countries.

An essential aspect of the magazine will be to enhance the promotion of people-to-people contact at various levels and to reinforce the existing mutual understanding, friendship, and collaboration.

Speaking at the reception were Dominic Soave, Publisher of CubaPLUS Guyana, Rosalinda Rasul, Head of Diaspora Affairs at the Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Narciso Reinaldo Amador Socorro, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Guyana.