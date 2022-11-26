News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Security guard remanded for Laing Avenue murder
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
MURDER ACCUSED: Oyama Patterson called Shemroy
MURDER ACCUSED: Oyama Patterson called Shemroy

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday remanded a 23-year-old security guard to prison for the fatal shooting of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt resident, Dexter McFarlane.
Oyama Patterson, called Shemroy of Hardina Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital charge which read that on November 11, 2022, at Laing Avenue, he murdered McFarlane.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Neville Jeffers, told the court that Patterson’s 16-year-old co-accused will be arraigned in the new week.

According to Prosecutor Jeffers, on the day in question, Patterson and another person were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a group of men at Laing Avenue.
It is alleged that during the altercation Patterson was injured, but managed to escape from the men.

However, Patterson along with his co-accused later returned with hand guns and discharged several rounds in the direction where the men were. McFarlane was among the men.
While the men ran for cover, Patterson and his accomplice ran behind McFarlane and discharged several rounds in his direction.

One of the rounds allegedly injured McFarlane and he fell to the ground. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.