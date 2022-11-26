Security guard remanded for Laing Avenue murder

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday remanded a 23-year-old security guard to prison for the fatal shooting of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt resident, Dexter McFarlane.

Oyama Patterson, called Shemroy of Hardina Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital charge which read that on November 11, 2022, at Laing Avenue, he murdered McFarlane.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Neville Jeffers, told the court that Patterson’s 16-year-old co-accused will be arraigned in the new week.

According to Prosecutor Jeffers, on the day in question, Patterson and another person were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a group of men at Laing Avenue.

It is alleged that during the altercation Patterson was injured, but managed to escape from the men.

However, Patterson along with his co-accused later returned with hand guns and discharged several rounds in the direction where the men were. McFarlane was among the men.

While the men ran for cover, Patterson and his accomplice ran behind McFarlane and discharged several rounds in his direction.

One of the rounds allegedly injured McFarlane and he fell to the ground. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.