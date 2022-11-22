News Archives
Riverine communities receive vocational, skills training
One of the four groups that received certificates via the Board of Industrial Training
–50 certified in four sector

FIFTY residents of Caria Caria, Wakenaam and Leguan, Region Three, recently received certificates in Small Engine Repairs, Garment Construction, Agro-processing, and Information Technology facilitated by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton; BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn; BIT’s Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Nateica Garraway; Caria Caria Community Development Council Chairman, Campton Klass, among other officials, bear witness to the graduates receiving their certificates after acquiring the needed skills to improve their livelihood.

Minister Hamilton applauded the graduates for taking advantage of the opportunities BIT offered, demonstrating their willingness to assist in the county’s development.

He also noted that they must not settle with the knowledge gained but continue to thrive, as the programme ties into the Government’s plan to improve the lives of its citizens, which speaks to ensuring the country’s food security, advancing its hospitality sector, and modernizing Guyana’s telecommunication industry, among other sectors.

The labour minister further hinted that the next step is for the graduates to get involved with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Small Business Bureau for capital, guidance, and marketing opportunities.

To this end, he urged them to be credible individuals related to their trade to sustain their business.

BIT’s CEO, Maughn, urged the graduates to use their skills wisely to empower themselves and develop their respective communities.

He said their success is in keeping with BIT’s agenda to empower persons by equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to help the country’s growth.

An agenda, he also pointed out, will aid the government’s mission to create skilled individuals to benefit from the opportunities slated to come out from the country’s emerging industries.

Staff Reporter

