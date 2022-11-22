News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Linden teacher, 22, stabbed to death
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Kelly Charlotte
Dead: Kelly Charlotte

– partner being sought in connection with murder

KELLY Charlotte, 22, a teacher of 790 One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden, was stabbed to death, allegedly, by the father of her son at the aforementioned address on Sunday night.

The suspect was identified as Leston Baynes, a 28-year-old truck driver of One Mile Extention Wismar, Linden. Charlotte was a teacher at the Christiansburg Primary School.

According to the Guyana Police Force, enquiries disclosed that the now-deceased woman ended the relationship with the suspect and was living with her 27-year-old sister at the address mentioned above.

According to the deceased woman’s sister, at about 10:00 hours on Sunday, the suspect visited the home and collected his son.

Wanted: Leston Baynes

At about 21:15 hours on the same day, the suspect returned the child to the house, and Kelly Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child.

Her 27-year-old sister said that she was in the kitchen when she heard Kelly shouting her name. The sister immediately ran to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister about her body with a knife.

The woman immediately called the police while the suspect made good his escape on foot.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex by police ranks, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman’s body was then escorted to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police are on the hunt for the suspect as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.