Linden teacher, 22, stabbed to death

– partner being sought in connection with murder

KELLY Charlotte, 22, a teacher of 790 One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden, was stabbed to death, allegedly, by the father of her son at the aforementioned address on Sunday night.

The suspect was identified as Leston Baynes, a 28-year-old truck driver of One Mile Extention Wismar, Linden. Charlotte was a teacher at the Christiansburg Primary School.

According to the Guyana Police Force, enquiries disclosed that the now-deceased woman ended the relationship with the suspect and was living with her 27-year-old sister at the address mentioned above.

According to the deceased woman’s sister, at about 10:00 hours on Sunday, the suspect visited the home and collected his son.

At about 21:15 hours on the same day, the suspect returned the child to the house, and Kelly Charlotte went to the front door to collect the child.

Her 27-year-old sister said that she was in the kitchen when she heard Kelly shouting her name. The sister immediately ran to the front of the house, where she saw the suspect stabbing her sister about her body with a knife.

The woman immediately called the police while the suspect made good his escape on foot.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex by police ranks, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman’s body was then escorted to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police are on the hunt for the suspect as investigations continue.