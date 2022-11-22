96 women entrepreneurs equipped with new business, financial management skills

–after graduating from growth, finance programmes

ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. held a graduation ceremony on Sunday when ninety-six women entrepreneurs completed the ‘Road to Growth’ and ‘Road to Finance’ programmes.

The ExxonMobil Foundation, in collaboration with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, sponsored the course delivered by ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc.

‘Road to Growth’ and ‘Road to Finance’ are two of five flagship programmes offered by the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

‘Road to Growth’ is designed to build women entrepreneurs’ business skills and financial literacy. Road to Finance, Developed in 2021, supports ambitious women to build their skills and confidence to successfully secure finance, grow their businesses and achieve their goals potential.

Coach Keon Smith, Director of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., commenced the ceremony with opening remarks. Ms. Upasna Mudlier, Co-Facilitator, offered an overview of the course.

Ms Leanne Baker, programme specialist for HerVenture, Cherie Blair Foundation, elaborated on the success of HerVenture and affiliated business support training.

Mathias Terheggen, Chairman, Cherie Blair Foundation, expressed that the Foundation is “an act of partnership,” with gratitude to ExxonMobil Foundation and ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., using mobile technology for business acumen, supporting over 40 women at the Berbice Chamber of Commerce, New Amsterdam in the past week.

He emphasized that ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. turns opportunities into successes.

Suzanne De Abreu, Community Relations Manager, ExxonMobil Guyana, reflected on the value ExxonMobil Foundation places on corporate social responsibility of women’s empowerment and the strategic goal of deploying technological learning which supports women entrepreneurs directly, to financial independence.

Jane Miller, British High Commissioner, extended three invaluable pieces of advice to the graduates, taking their “seat” among opportunities, selecting a suitable mentor, and changing their mentor if the chemistry is lacking.

Alana James, a participant in the ‘Road to Finance’programme, reminisced on her participation in the programme. She encouraged women entrepreneurs to view their small businesses as growing businesses and to acknowledge the importance of numerical literacy in maintaining profitability.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, urged women entrepreneurs to immerse themselves in the gratification of their success.

She outlined the Global Gender Gap Report 2022, released by the World Economic Forum, where Guyana moved 18 spaces up from 53rd in 2021 to 35th among 146 countries.

Minister Persaud demonstrated the alignment of the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) to the brainchild of the Cherie Blair Foundation in exposing women entrepreneurs to business literacy who exchange “creative currency.”

Davitri Doerga, CEO of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., highlighted the diverse roles of women in society and encouraged keen attention to evolving consumer taste, while re-investing into their businesses, and participating in the upcoming ‘Road to Leadership’ programme.