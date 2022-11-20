STARR Computer to offer Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station

STARR Computer is planning to introduce its universal Charging Solution for Electric Vehicles (EV) during the first quarter of 2023 with its new hybrid AC/DC STARR-LOOP solution for residents in Guyana.

It reduces Carbon Footprint, offers zero cost to drive, caters for a wide cross-section of citizens, creates employment, and generates revenue for both residence and the business sector.

When contacted, Mike Mohan, President of STARR Computer, indicated that vehicle importers expressed hesitancy to import and resell Electric Vehicles due to the absence of an official local EV Charging Agency.

He confirmed that the company plans to distribute EV Solutions within months throughout Guyana.

This solution, he said, will support not only electric cars, vans, and trucks but also agricultural EVs, which will help reduce the cost of agricultural products.

Noting that, while electric vehicles offer a great driving experience, it also facilitates carbon footprint reduction in Guyana at a significant pace. By encouraging and supporting EV growth in Guyana, Mohan told this publication that it would create new employment in Renewable Energy installation across Guyana.

He explained that prices for Solar Panels had dropped significantly over the past few years, and with the new tie-grid system now offered by Guyana Power and Light (GPL), users no longer have to invest in expensive storage batteries.

Further, Mohan added that energy harnessed from the sun via solar panels connected with a few miscellaneous components is returned/sold directly to Guyana Power&Light (GPL) for a credit which offsets against the GPL AC power consumption used to charge the EV at night. Hence, the said energy becomes free of cost to EV Consumers.

“Government can fast-track the reduction of Carbon Footprint generation by subsidizing the cost of electric cars and chargers through a credit allowable to the users via their annual Tax Returns. This initiative will help Guyana meet its timely green economy target,” Mohan said.

He emphasized that combining solar energy with EV charging is the key to drastically reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

While electricity comes from a variety of sources, deploying renewable energy for electric vehicles and later expanding this technology to power homes and offices is crucial.

Mohan said electric cars are immensely popular in developed countries and will be strongly adopted in Guyana in the coming years as this will create disinflation.

“Over time, we anticipate more Commercial Banks will enter the market, create competing bank rates and help make these electric vehicles more affordable to all,” he said.

He explained that STARR COMPUTER would be providing three optional types of charging systems from its Brickdam Georgetown location, these will include: EV-Flex Lite level 2 Station which can charge EV Cars at night and facilitate full Charge within four to six hours; EV-Fleet Level 2 Charging Station which offers twice the charging speed of the Flex Lite version as it produces full charge between two to four hours; and EV-Fast Level 2 Charge Station that can full charge between 15 to 60 minutes.

Quoting from an energy publication report, Mohan noted that up to 40 per cent of EV drivers already have rooftop solar. When drivers plug into a home system using solar panels, they drive on clean, sunshine energy.

Further, he added that green urban planners are considering how EV charging stations can be a part of a community microgrid in America.

He said that study after study shows that EVs are cheaper to charge and maintain than gas cars. When a community supports EVs and charging, it’s an economic boom for its residents and businesses.

Further, Mohan added that the future of transportation is green, and the change to Electric Vehicles is becoming in high demand, which enforces a need for robust EV charging infrastructure.

Mohan explained that one of the many scenarios for payment to use the EV charger requires a customer to download an app to their Smartphone. The Smartphone is configured with their Bank Account, and after that its QR code can be scanned by the EV Charging Unit for energy supplied and billed to customer’s account. This will be a straightforward process.

He noted that the cost of ownership for an EV is cheaper to drive with “sunshine energy” than the standard fossil vehicle filling up with gas weekly. The options for consumers will be EV Charging Solutions for Single homes, Fleet services and Commercial service Station.

In the U.S, he underscored that the current administration is aiming to reach a 50 per cent electric vehicle (EV) target by 2030. These aggressive targets have, in turn, pushed many vehicle manufacturers, including Ford, BMW, and Volkswagen to step up their game and align climate commitments. In Guyana, EVs will open the mindset of Guyanese to expand their Renewable Energy array of solar panels and power up their entire homes to help meet our carbon footprint reduction.

Notably, STARR COMPUTER has been harnessing energy from the sun to power its operations for over 15 years.

“We must all play our part to save the earth while a dollar saved is a dollar earned,” he noted.