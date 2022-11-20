Boat captain missing after allegedly pushed overboard by passengers

POLICE in Regional Division #10 are investigating a report of an alleged incident involving Elick Alexander, a Silver City boat captain, who was allegedly pushed overboard by two passengers who both appeared to be of unsound mind.

The incident occurred around 01:00 hrs Saturday morning in the Demerara River, just about 40 feet off the Wismar shore in Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that Leslie Orna, who resides overseas, is the owner of a blue and white passenger boat which operates from the Wismar shore to the Mackenzie shore. Alexander, 55, is the captain of the said boat.

At around 01:00hrs this morning, Alexander was on the Mackenzie shore awaiting passengers when Brian Hermanstyne, a 25-year-old unemployed man of Amelia’s Ward Mackenzie, and Elden Hermanstyne, a 24-year-old unemployed man of Red Cresent Road, Mackenzie, boarded the boat for Wismar shore.

While the boat was about 40 feet off the Wismar shore, Alexander was allegedly “pushed” out of the boat. The boat reportedly then proceeded north on the Demerara River.

The matter was reported to the Police at 01:10 hrs, and officers visited the scene around 01:20 hrs.

Police then mounted a drone, and during an aerial search, the boat was located in the vicinity of Spieghtland.

The boat was then brought to shore along with the two suspects. They were told of the allegation, arrested, and escorted to Wismar Police Station, where they remain in custody. The boat was searched, but nothing of evidential value was found. The boat was photographed and lodged.

Searches were carried out in the Demerara River for Alexander, but he was not located. Statements were taken, and an investigation is in progress.