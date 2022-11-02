Norton: APNU+AFC modelled low-income houses expose children to ‘adult activities’

THOUGH the APNU+AFC Government built and distributed a number of low- income houses during its tenure in office, Opposition Leader and leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton on Tuesday labelled these houses as inadequate for families.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Norton went as far as to suggest that owners of these homes who are parents would expose their children to “adult activities” for living in such units.

Calling the houses which are similar to the ones built under the AFC+APNU Administration “kitchen[sic] coops,” the Opposition Leader claimed that they are only appropriate for bachelors and single women.

“The very small houses that I’ve seen… that cannot accommodate a family, a man, wife and child, without the dangers of mixing children and parents in a small area.

You are creating an environment in which children will be exposed to adult activities, which they should not be exposed to,” Norton claimed.

Questioned on his views of low-income houses, the Opposition Leader said he did not see his comments as insulting to people living in or acquiring such homes.

“There is nothing disparaging about warning families that the government should provide you with a house safe for your children, allow [sic] you to have adult activities outside of your children [sic] ears and presence,” he said.

Under the APNU+AFC administration, of which the PNCR is the largest party, a number of small one- bedroom housing units were built and handed over to the citizenry, many of whom are party supporters.

In fact, several of the units were promoted by the APNU+AFC as family units during an Open House Exhibition at Prospect New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, in 2019, and one such house was won by Ayasia LaFleur, a single mother of nine, in a housing lottery that was held during the exhibition.

A sweeper /cleaner who was previously squatting, LaFleur was ecstatic about receiving the house. Former President David Granger referred to the housing units as the government providing “for poor people as best it could.”