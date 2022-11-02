President Ali leads team to Region Three to address residents’ concerns

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, along with Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Indar Deodat, and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, on Tuesday visited Den Amstel and Hague in Region Three to hear about issues facing residents.

During his visit to Den Amstel, President Ali told a resident of plans for rehabilitation of the community centre, the community ground, a bridge, and a road to access a basketball court.

He related that a contract has already been awarded for the ground where a walking ring will be built for the older citizens, so that they walk and enjoy the fresh breeze and exercise in the afternoons.

“We got to work on ensuring this thing is done very quickly now that they get the [good] weather,” President Ali noted.

In terms of agriculture, the Head of State said that landowners must be monitored to ensure that they utilise their lands.

Regarding the road, Minister Deodat related that government would like to see the residents’ involvement in the project. President Ali pointed out that because it would be a concrete-type road, more labour will be required.

Road access to farms and drainage of farmlands were also among the issues raised by the villagers.

President Ali and his team subsequently visited Hague. After listening to some of the residents, he announced that cash-crop farmers who did receive fertilizer from government will get their share in two weeks.

While noting that there is still a lot of work to be done, he said government is investing in machinery to help maintain the dams.

President Ali emphasised that everything must be done in phases.