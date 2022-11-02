Multimillion-dollar dialysis centre commissioned at Suddie Hospital

-all services are free

WITH the commissioning of a multimillion-dollar dialysis centre at the Suddie Public Hospital, residents of Region Two who are facing kidney problems, will no longer have to incur the financial burden of accessing dialysis services outside of the region.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, during his remarks at a simple ceremony on Monday, said that the Ministry of Health is elated to have partnered with the 5 G Dialysis Centre to provide the much-needed services to the region.

Rajendra Singh after using the dialysis machine for the first time said that he felt great relief.

The Cullen resident said that the free treatment will save him money and time.

Previously, he had to travel to Georgetown three times per week for treatment. However, most times he had to reduce that to once per week because of the high cost.

According to Dr. Anthony, a doctor and two nurses have already been trained to use the equipment. More persons will be trained in this area, further boosting the region’s capacity to deal with kidney patients.

Dr. Anthony noted that while the government, through his ministry, has been providing resources to help patients living with kidney issues, more will be done to educate persons on how to prevent kidney disease and how they can control their diabetes.

He opined that once patients control their diabetes, kidney disease is less likely to develop. He also said that blood tests will be available at the hospital’s laboratory, saving patients travelling time and money.

To date over 300 persons across Guyana are accessing dialysis services.

According to the health minister, the ministry has been working to ensure that dialysis services are available across the country. He pointed out that while the infrastructure is in place, work has to be done to maintain the standards.

In this regard, consultants from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) will be working with each dialysis provider to endure that standards are maintain at every centre.

Meanwhile, the Director of the 5 G Dialysis Centre, Asafo George, in his comments said that dialysis treatment will be given to inpatients and outpatients.

He assured that the centre will be working closely with the Suddie Public Hospital to provide treatment to patients. Similar services are available at Linden in Region 10.

Regional Health Officer, Dr Ranjeev Singh, said that the region needed such services and he is happy that they are now available at Suddie Hospital.

He said that those suffering from kidney problems have been requesting dialysis services for years.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Sheneer Reid, said that so far two patients have accessed dialysis treatment at the centre and there were no reports of complications.

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva who was also at the commissioning said that she is very thankful as she had spent the last year advocating for such services.

Accompanying the minister was Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh and nephrologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Dr Haimchand Barran.