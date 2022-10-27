BVI Registrar General, with Guyanese roots, passes

By Cindy Parkinson

THE close-knit society of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is in a state of shock and mourning as the Registrar General of the Civil Registry and Passport Office, Mrs. Stephanie Benn, passed away on the October 24, 2022 in Puerto Rico.

Stephanie Benn was welcomed into the world on November 29, 1962 by her father, Joseph “Joe” Black, a Guyanese native who hailed from the county of Berbice, and her mother, Christalita Potter Black, a native of the British Virgin Islands.

Mrs. Benn was a prominent individual who had made a name for herself through her profession as the Registrar General. She served as Past-President of the Rotary Club of Road Town and was also an active member of the Rotary Club of Tortola.

Stephanie was often rewarded for her exemplary performance in adherence to the policies, procedures and rules of the public service. In April 2022, she was presented with the Governor’s Group Compliance Award by His Excellency the Governor, Mr. John J. Rankin.

She was a very assertive woman who has worn many hats and has left an imprint on “Nature’s Little Secret.” Her tough exterior shielded her delicate and humbling personality. She will certainly be remembered for her willingness to help others in a time of need.

Stephanie quietly advised and helped many individuals throughout the territory, especially those in the Guyanese community, whom she felt were close to her roots.

Her kind gestures were done without any expectations of it being in the spotlight. Like her sense of fashion, Mrs. Benn loved traveling, and her father’s native land, Guyana, was one of her favourite destinations. She even had a special connection to Guyanese cuisine.

Dr. Natalio Wheatley, the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, remembered Stephanie Benn as “one who was committed to what she believed in and [one who] was a key driver of innovation.”

He also stated that Stephanie “saw trends in her field, for example, the automation services, which she did not hesitate to introduce to her department to provide quicker and more professional services for the people of the Virgin Islands. I appreciated her service, and we will all miss her,” said Wheatley.

Governor John Rankin also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Stephanie’s family on behalf of himself and the staff at the Governor’s Office. He also added that she was “highly regarded by her counterparts in the other overseas territories and the Home Office in the United Kingdom for her work on nationality and other civil registry matters.”

Stephanie Benn will be remembered for many things, but she was most admired for always being impeccably dressed in fashionable outfits accessorised with the most beautiful pieces of jewellery.

Added to that, her unique hairstyles complemented her vivacious personality. She gave a new meaning to what grace, beauty and brains looked like as an independent woman.

Benn was never afraid to push the envelope for what she believed in and, without debate, she performed exceptionally as a public servant, department leader and a role model for women, especially young girls in the territory and across the region.

Mrs. Stephanie Benn has made a lasting impression for over fifteen years as the Registrar General of the Civil Registry and Passport Office and has left a legacy for many to emulate.

She leaves behind her husband, Lorenzo Benn, her five siblings and those whom she has touched.