Diwali ‘light-up’ attracts scores of Guyanese

AS Hindus celebrated Diwali over the long weekend, scores of excited persons, on foot and in vehicles, came out to view the “light-up”, and were particularly pleased with the creativity that went into the decoration of houses.

On Monday night, the Guyana Chronicle visited several areas in Georgetown and on the East Coast of Demerara, and what they found was that not only were buildings decorated with bright lights and diyas, but some residents had also decorated their pathways and walkways.

Shiv (only name given), of D. Singh Trading on Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, told this publication that they would usually “go big” for Diwali. Their building was a sight to behold, as it was beautifully decorated and well-lit.

Priya Mootoo, an East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident, said that it is tradition for them to light up diyas for Diwali, and bring persons together.

Guyanese are happy that they are once again able to celebrate Diwali in the same spectacular and large-scale manner as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diwali means “a row of lights”, and is celebrated on the 15th day of the Hindu month of Kartik, known to be the darkest night of the year. It honours and adores Goddess Lakshmi, who is considered to be the giver of health, wealth, and prosperity.

Diwali is a five-day celebration, with the first day being referred to as Dhanteras, or the “day of fortune”, while the second day is known as Naraka Chaturdasi, the “day of knowledge”. This is followed by the day of light, Annakut, which ushers in the New Year, and Bhai Dui, which brings a renewed love between brothers and sisters.

The story of Diwali also speaks to the return of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile. Upon his return, he was welcomed with lit diyas that decorated his pathway home.

As thousands of Hindu brothers and sisters illuminated their homes and places of worship this year, they were not only reminded of the aforementioned significance, but also that there is always light at the end of every dark tunnel.

As they continue to face their battles, they are reminded that positivity trumps negativity; that knowledge overpowers ignorance; and that in everything they do, their home must outshine the feeling of despair.

Although a Hindu religious holiday, Diwali remains a treasured part of Guyana’s religious and cultural heritage, and is celebrated heartily by Guyanese of all walks of life.