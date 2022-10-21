President Ali: Let the light of Diwali bring us together

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, ushered in the Festival of Lights, Diwali, with a cultural event on Main Street, on Thursday night.

The event was attended by First Lady Arya Ali, government officials and members of the diplomatic community, as well as the public.

President Ali, in a brief speech, said that it is important for persons to come together as a community, and the hosting of this public celebration serves as a platform to accomplish this.

During this auspicious period, it is also the President’s hope that the “light” will contribute to improvement of the lives of persons in communities and eradicate many ills of the world, such as the issues of world hunger and poverty.

The event featured many cultural performances such as classical dances and singing of bhajans. Persons were also given ‘seven curry’ at the end of the event.