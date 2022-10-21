Local Government Polls set for March 13

–President Ali urges every stakeholder to get ready, participate in this democratic process

–says PPP/C will spare no effort in putting together a team that reflects ‘One Guyana’ agenda

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, acting on the advice of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has appointed March 13, 2023, as the date for Guyana’s next Local Government Elections (LGE).

In light of this, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in a virtual message on Thursday evening, said: “March 13 is an important date… I call on all Guyanese to work in renewing efforts to building the local governance system, building and strengthening our communities, especially our townships. For long, we have seen what mismanagement could do in townships, in some areas.

“This is a time for us to come together, work together, strengthen our governance system and build a system that delivers to our people.”

The local government system, Dr. Ali said, is an essential part of the country’s governance framework, and the government had promised to spare no time in calling elections once the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is ready.

And with a date being announced, the Head of State called on all stakeholders, including political parties, to get ready since they have long notice to prepare themselves to be a part of this democratic process.

“With these elections we could bring together local leadership, women, young people… and that shows our seriousness to building and strengthening governance at every single level,” President Ali said.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), in particular, will spare no effort in working with every community and putting together a team that is reflective of the “One Guyana” agenda, The Head of State said.

He added: “[We will build] a team that will promote development, a team that will work integrally with regional and central government to ensure development takes place, brings people together and strengthens communities while delivering better services.”

The opportunity to achieve this goal arose after Minister Dharamlall wrote the GECOM Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, on Thursday, informing her of the date for LGE.

The date was chosen based on the work plan that was submitted by GECOM to the minister on Monday.

“Please be informed that pursuant to Section 35 (1) of the Local Authorities (Elections) Act, Chapter 28:03, I appoint March 13, 2023, as the day on which elections of Councillors for Local Authorities shall be held,” Dharamlall wrote to Justice Singh, according to the statement.

Accordingly, an Order under Section 35 shall be published in the Gazette appointing the date. As part of the government’s commitment, some $2.9 billion has been allocated to GECOM for preparatory works to ensure the successful planning and execution of LGE.

“The Government of Guyana is committed to the upholding of democracy and believes that the holding of Local Government Elections is an important pillar in our democratic political system,” the statement said.

It is the responsibility of the Minister of Local Government to officially declare the date for LGEs based on correspondence from GECOM on when it would be ready to conduct the elections.

On Monday, GECOM had submitted this necessary correspondence identifying March 13 to April 24 as the timeframe within which GECOM could hold the elections.

Guyanese have been anticipating the hosting of LGE for some time now. It is at the LGE that Guyanese are given the opportunity to vote for the councillors that will constitute their Local Authority Areas (LAA). Guyana has 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and 10 municipalities, inclusive of Georgetown.

Local Government Elections were legally due last year and funds were budgeted in 2021 to facilitate this; however, several issues facing GECOM at the time prevented the hosting of the elections, including the lack of a chief election officer (CEO).

The LGE could not be held in the absence of a CEO, a position which was filled by Vishnu Persaud. The government has repeatedly indicated that it is ready to hold the elections once given the necessary “go ahead” from the elections body.

Some $783 million was approved this year for the holding of LGE, as part of GECOM’s 2022 budgetary allocation.