Linden call centre to recruit 150 more persons

–boasts almost 100 employees in just one year of operation

THE resuscitated call centre at Linden plans to hire another 150 persons after successfully completing one year of operations and boasting a staff complement of over 100 people.

Senior Finance Minister. Dr. Ashni Singh, said that the call centre ran by Midas Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), has performed well in the past year.

Last October, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and Midas BPO Inc. for the expansion of the BPO to Linden. Midas BPO had initially commenced its operations in Georgetown.

Last year, during Midas BPO’s launch in Linden, a large number of young persons from the town had flocked the venue with applications in hand hoping to land a job. A similar exercise is ongoing to recruit an additional 150 persons.

Dr. Singh said the government will continue to support the industry and will ensure that an environment conducive to employment in a number of sectors is created, especially in the BPO industry which employs large numbers of young people.

The Senior Finance Minister said that the government will support any investor who wishes to invest and create employment in all of the ten regions of Guyana.

Dr. Singh lauded management of Midas BPO for its employment of 70 persons currently as well as an additional 25 persons, who have already been hired on the spot since the commencement of the job fair.

By next year, it is expected that 250 Lindeners will be employed at the centre and soon daycare facilities will be established at the centre to accommodate the children of staffers.

“You now have 100 Linden families with an income. Where will they spend this income? Right here in Linden,” Dr. Singh said.

Minister Singh alluded to the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C’s) commitment to Information Communications Technology (ICT) and recalled that the focus on this started since under former President Jagdeo’s tenure and has been continuing under President Irfaan Ali’s stewardship of the country.

He related that several other steps are being taken by the PPP/C Government to promote the development of the ICT sector in Guyana.

Considering the ongoing development, Dr. Singh urged Lindeners to ignore the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), which has been hoping for the call centre to fail.

“This call centre is being managed by a young Guyanese entrepreneur. You cannot say with one side of your mouth that you support young Guyanese entrepreneurs, we want young Guyanese business leaders to emerge, how much you love Guyanese entrepreneurs and on the other side of your mouth undermining and speaking disrespectfully of what this young Guyanese entrepreneur is doing in Guyana. And let me tell you this, there is no business that is not going to go through some periods of challenges,” Dr. Singh said, noting that the government will encourage and support businesses as they navigate their challenges.

Midas BPO’s founder, Malcolm Sobers, over the years, accumulated approximately 20 years of experience in the call centre industry both in Guyana and Belize.

Sobers said that his mission is to provide jobs and give back to the region and to be the largest private sector employer in Linden. He thanked the Government of Guyana for their continued support during his endeavors.

The PPP/C, since its assumption of office in August 2020, has worked aggressively to promote the employment of persons. More than 1,200 jobs have been created in the BPO industry to date.