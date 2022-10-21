First Lady donates house to parentless siblings

FIRST Lady Arya Ali, on Thursday, officially handed over the keys of a brand-new house to six siblings who have lost their parents.

The keys to the new home were handed over to the oldest brother, 28-year-old Deeyawd Rasheed, who became the immediate caretaker of his siblings following his mother and father’s passing.

The First Lady, who related that she knows what it feels like to lose a parent, told the siblings that they should stick together, especially now that they have a place of their own.

The family was chosen as the beneficiary of this home after they lost their father to a fire in 2020, just one year after the death of their mother.

After facing severe hardships due to the loss of their parents, the siblings reached out to the First Lady’s office for assistance in acquiring a house.

After a careful assessment of the situation, the First Lady and her team committed to assisting the family.

Subsequently, the land was acquired through the Ministry of Housing and Water and a 910 square feet, three-bedroom house was constructed at La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

With the support of sponsors, on Wednesday, just about one year after construction began, the First Lady was able to hand over the keys to the partially furnished house over to the siblings.

Mrs. Ali said: “We are doing this for you guys because we want you all to know that we care. I am presenting you this house with much love in my heart today because I am happy for you. I am happy that you have your own home, and to know that you will not have to worry about being put out.”

Rasheed told the media, that he was grateful for this significant gesture, noting that he was filled with joy after hearing that the First Lady agreed to assist his family with housing.

Rasheed said that he did not know prior if he would have ever been the owner of a home and thus be able to better take care of his younger siblings.

He said: “On behalf of my brothers and sisters, I would like to thank you a thousand and one times First Lady for doing this for us. We really appreciate your help and will take care of this home.”