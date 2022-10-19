News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Norton sprints from questions on LGEs
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton
Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton

OPPOSITION Leader, Aubrey Norton, has once again ‘ran way’ from the issue of whether or not the party is going to participate in the imminent Local Government Elections (LGEs).
In light of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) having written to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall advising of a time period within which LGEs could be held, Norton was once again approached about his party’s position on its participation in those elections.

However, all Norton would say is that: “We will continue to do our political work and at the right time we will say what we will do.”
The PNC/R is the largest component of the A Partnership for National Unity coalition, for which Norton is also the Chairman. Together, the APNU+ Alliance For Change (AFC) Coalition forms the main opposition.
Norton, who is also the Leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), when pressed about the reason for his party’s secrecy, described the posture as a strategic move.

“The questions of elections have to do with strategy and tactic, we think strategically we don’t need to say it at this time. We will decide at the right time what we will say in terms of participation and non-participation,” Norton maintained.

Norton was also questioned on whether the APNU and AFC would be looking to contest the LGEs as one unit or go in separately, as was the case in the 2018 LGEs, which yielded dismal results for the two sides. To this, the Opposition Leader opted to dodge the question.

The AFC failed to gain any substantial support in most Local Democratic Organs (LDO), weakening its weight in the coalition, while the APNU also lost support in some its strongholds, gaining less seats on some councils.
The LGE is used to elect council members for the 80 LDOs which includes 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and 10 municipalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.