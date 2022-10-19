Guyanese hail possibilities of visa-free UK travel

– as visitors now allowed six months stay

By Cindy Parkinson

ENCOURAGING more “people-to-people” interaction between Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK), it was announced on Tuesday that Guyanese can now travel to the UK visa-free for six-months’ stay.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with President, Dr Irfaan Ali and United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller. The waiver comes into effect from November 9, and Guyanese would only require a valid passport to travel as a “visitor” to the UK.

High Commissioner Miller noted following the announcement that the visa-free stay is for visitors’ visas only, and any person who requires a “long-term visa” for more than 180 days, or visas for work or study, already-existing visa arrangements still apply.

For his part, President Ali had said that the decision increases “people-to-people” contact between Guyana and the United Kingdom.

President Ali cautioned against Guyanese who might want to exploit the system, adding that a lot of effort was put into getting the United Kingdom to agree to the decision.

The President said passengers to the UK would be screened using the Advanced Passenger Information System, much like tourists from any other nation.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Johnny Nandkishun, a frequent traveller, applauded Guyana and the United Kingdom for the visa waiver.

“This is an opportunity for all Guyanese to travel and visit the UK without the hassle of getting a visa, which can be costly as well,” he said.

“Considering Guyana’s history with the United Kingdom, I am also happy that we can move on from that and create a brighter future for the young people in both countries.

Guyana is on the rise and I would also like to ask my Guyanese brothers and sisters to remember that we are a reflection of our country wherever we go, so let us make use of the opportunity that we are given and do what is expected of us.

“We are known throughout the world for our hospitality, hard work and intelligence. Let’s keep it that way. Don’t spoil it by overstaying in the UK or any other country and don’t get involved in or commit any illegal acts.

“We know better as a people. It would be nice for other countries to consider the visa waiver as well; I believe that we can all help each other and each other’s countries with leaders like ours,” Nandkishun added in his extensive comment.

Krystal Persaud, a secondary school student with great aspirations for the future, sees this as an opportunity for her to visit and possibly further her studies at one of the universities in the UK.

“When it comes to my career paths in life, there are a few things that I have in mind, but I know for sure that furthering my studies is a must for me. I would like to thank the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, for giving young people like myself an opportunity to explore our options.

“We are not limited anymore to Guyana, but we can also travel to countries such as the United Kingdom with easier access,” Persaud said.

John Rushamal James, a former school teacher, expressed his delight at the news. “I believe that it brings great recognition to Guyana and its people. Both countries will benefit from this move, but it is also an opportunity to experience each other’s cultures and ways of life.

“I will definitely visit and experience what the UK has to offer and I am sure that they will enjoy their visit to our country as well.”

There will be a direct flight with British Airways from Guyana to the United Kingdom as of March 31, 2023.