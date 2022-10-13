Nicolette Fernandes through to South American Games final

GUYANA’S premier squash player, Nicolette Fernandes, will have another opportunity to cap a stellar year after reaching the final of the women’s singles at the ongoing South American Games in Paraguay.

The final was contested on Wednesday evening against Colombian Laura Perez.

In the semi-final, Fernandes played Ecuadorian Maria Lopez and after hanging on for a gritty 12-10 first game she lost the second and third sets 5-11, 4-11.

Returning to the court for the fourth set, Fernandes had the entire Guyanese delegation loudly applauding every point scored and, like poetry in motion, she turned the tables around and won the next two sets in mirroring fashion 11-5, 11-4.

More so, Guyana’s Ashley Khalil played Ecuadorian Araque and lost in a tense back-and-forth round of 16 match-up 3-2 (5-11, 11-1, 2-11, 11-8, 8-11).

In the women’s doubles, Khalil and Taylor Fernandes came up against the second seed, the Colombian Tovar sisters, and lost 11-2, 11-3.

Table Tennis

In the women’s singles, Natalie Cummings played Daniela Ortega of Chile and lost 4-0. In the afternoon Chelsea Edghill played Peruvian Isabel Duffoo and lost 4-0 while in the men’s division, Shemar Britton played Ecuadorian Alberto Mino and lost 4-0.

Shemar Britton and Edghill played Brazilian Caroline Kumahara and Guilherme Teodoro and lost 0-3.

In the women’s doubles, Edghill and Cummings played Argentina’s Camila Arguelles and Candela Molero and lost 0-3.

In the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles, Britton and Christopher Franklin played Paraguay’s Marcelo Aguirre and Alejandro Toranzos and lost 1-3.

Boxing

At the weigh-in, Keevin Allicock failed to make his weight and was disqualified. The disqualification means that Allicock will be awarded a bronze medal.

Desmond Amsterdam lost in his semi-final match up with Benjamin Ruben Escuder Grimaux of Argentina. Desmond will be awarded a bronze medal for his semifinal finish.