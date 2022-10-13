Sampson 84 lights up gloomy day at Bourda, despite Berbice win

-Bramble hits match-winning 62, Shepherd (4-37), Sinclair (3-35)

BERBICE registered a solid 26-run win against a spirited Essequibo thanks to Anthony Bramble’s fifty and the Duckworth/Lewis Method, which came into effect after bad light ended play in round two of the GCB Inter-County 50-Over tourney played yesterday at the Bourda Cricket Ground.

It was a gloomy day plagued by dark skies and rain but fans were still treated to some intense action at one of the country’s most legendary venues.

Essequibo made a good score of 226 all out in 49 overs after batting first. Sampson bludgeoned his way to 84 off 61 balls, dealing primarily with sixes after smashing eight of them, and just two fours.

All-rounder Keemo Paul scored a workman-like 46 off 82 deliveries, stabilising the order after a horrid start. Captain Anthony Adams also grinded for his 30 down the order but not much was done by the talented line.

West Indies fast-bowler Romario Shepherd again set the tone for his team, grabbing 4-37 from his 10 overs.

It was another feast for the spinners with Captain Veerasammy Permaul collecting 2-36 while off-spinner Kevin Sinclair followed up his 3-wicket haul in the previous game, with a haul of 3-35.

When bad light ended play, Berbice were well ahead of their required target of 118, ending their chase on 144-4 at the end of 26 overs with Johnathan Foo (16) and Shepherd returning to hammer 30 off 19 not out with three maximums and a pair of fours.

Berbice again eventually heaped praise for the in-form opener Bramble who was inevitably the catalyst behind his team’s crucial victory.

The right-hander followed up his ton against Demerara in the first match, cracking 7 fours with 3 sixes, top-scoring with 62 off 53. It was tough going for the Essequibo bowlers as Garfield Phillips snapped up 2 wickets to end as the most successful bowler.

Bramble led the chase with confidence and looked like he was eyeing another century before Phillips knocked him over. Rampertab Ramnauth (12) and Shimron Hetmyer (9) and Sinclair (10) didn’t trouble the scorers much.

However, Bramble batted towards his half-century and soon after put his team ahead of the required rate. Foo and Shepherd kept the runs coming and eventually after some deliberation by officials, the match stopped leaving Berbice well ahead of their target.

Earlier, Sampson was the key down the order after a shaky start, thanks mainly to pacers Nial Smith (1-51) and Shepherd who were clinical during their opening spells.

The pair rocked the Essequibo top 3 including renowned hitters Kevon Boodie (1) and Kemol Savory (1), who hit a century in the last game.

With less than 10 runs on the board, an incoming Paul showed great temperament despite losing 3 key wickets, playing more of an anchor yesterday, rather than his usual pinch-hitting role; just hitting fours and six.

The West Indies all-rounder missed his half-century after holding out to Smith in the deep off the bowling of an in-form skipper Permaul.

At 105-6, the right-hander Sampson, now finding his groove, was joined by his captain and the pair consolidated with Adams playing a more controlled innings while Sampson unleashed a fierce attack on the Berbice bowlers.

The Essequibian pummeled his way to a half-century with some lusty blows, maintaining his reputation as one of Guyana’s purest strikers in limited overs cricket. His 50 came off 39 balls and by then Essequibo were psychologically past the decent 150-run mark.

When he departed, thanks to some composed bowling from Shepherd, the innings ended with not much fireworks after the blitz from Sampson ended. (Clifton Ross)