Dehydration forces hospitalisation of Keevin Allicock

GUYANA’S Keevin Allicock, who is in Paraguay for the South American Games, was rushed to the hospital, on Monday, after complaining of pain in his right chest area.

According to a release to the media from chef de mission of the Guyana contingent, Keavon Bess, the boxer “started to complain about a pain in his right chest area and eventually it became clear to myself and his other teammates that we needed the help of a doctor and an ambulance.”

The 23-year-old Olympian had just returned from watching squash player Nicolette Fernandes compete in a successful quarter-final match.

Bess stated in a release that, “the Panamanian Chef de Mission, who was in the lobby area when we contacted the front desk, overheard our situation and sensing an emergency, she immediately summoned her doctors and one of them rushed to Keevin’s room and rendered vital assistance until the EMT and ambulance arrived.”

Chronicle Sport was able to confirm that Guyana did not travel with a team doctor or physiotherapist.

Allicock was accompanied to the hospital by Bess, Boxing Coach, Terence Poole, and Garfield Wiltshire, manager of the squash team and Treasurer of the Guyana Olympic Association.

Upon examination at the hospital by a full team of doctors, it was informed that Allicock’s heart was working normal and “not under stress”.

“After the results came back from the lab the doctors explained to the Boxing Coach that Keevin was extremely dehydrated to the extent that even his bones were lacking fluids, and this caused the pain in the chest and the difficulty in breathing.”

Each member of Guyana’s delegation to the South American Games 2022 has travel insurance (health and other coverage) that was secured by the Guyana Olympic Association before the delegation’s departure.

Additionally, the Games Organisers also have health insurance coverage, to the tune of US$10,000 for each member of the delegation.

Contact was made with Allicock’s family in Guyana, and they were reassured that he was recovering well and was out of harm’s way.

After about five hours Allicock was discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering well and was even present with the rest of Team Guyana as Nicolette stormed into the women’s Squash Finals.

Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam settled for Bronze in their respective weight class after failing to advance past the semi-finals stage.

Allicock lost via walkover after failing to make his weight against Colombian Jean Carlos Pachito in his 57kg category, while Amsterdam had a Unanimous Decision loss to Argentina’s Benjamin Grimaux in the Welterweight Division.

The other boxer, Colin Lewis, exited his lightweight Division in the Quarter-finals.