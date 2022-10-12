News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Young Figueira demonstrates example of statesmanship to Norton
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr Irfaan Ali (right) shaking hands with APNU+AFC Region 10 Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira (OP photo)
President Dr Irfaan Ali (right) shaking hands with APNU+AFC Region 10 Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira (OP photo)

OPPOSITION Leader and head of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton, has denied claims that he threatened to remove Coalition Member of Parliament for Region 10, Jermaine Figueira as Chairman of the PNC/R Region 10 Committee for shaking hands with President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

President Ali was greeted by Figueira with a warm handshake and broad smile during his visit to Region 10 on Monday.
The President also received a warm welcome from Lindeners during his walkabout in several communities in the region. During the walkabout, the President listened to the residents’ concerns and outlined steps to have them addressed.

Figueira, a Lindener, was among those who came out to greet the President and share concerns of the region. However, unlike Norton, the PNC executive shook hands with the President and raised matters of the region with him.

Norton had said that his refusal to shake the President’s hand is a form of protest against what he claims is mismanagement of the country, even though he has not provided credible evidence of such.
Norton’s refusal to shake the President’s hand has been viewed by many as childish, particularly given that several of Norton’s fellow party members have no issues in greeting the President by shaking his hand.

Norton was questioned about Figueira warmly greeting the President during his weekly virtual press conference on Tuesday. Reports were that Norton was not pleased with the encounter. However, according to Norton, he has never instructed any of his party members to not shake the President’s hand.

According to Norton, if he had to give Figueira instructions, it would have been to picket the President’s walkabout in Linden. However, there was no picketing or negative reaction as residents came out in full numbers to meet and even take pictures with the President.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.