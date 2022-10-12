Young Figueira demonstrates example of statesmanship to Norton

OPPOSITION Leader and head of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton, has denied claims that he threatened to remove Coalition Member of Parliament for Region 10, Jermaine Figueira as Chairman of the PNC/R Region 10 Committee for shaking hands with President, Dr Irfaan Ali.

President Ali was greeted by Figueira with a warm handshake and broad smile during his visit to Region 10 on Monday.

The President also received a warm welcome from Lindeners during his walkabout in several communities in the region. During the walkabout, the President listened to the residents’ concerns and outlined steps to have them addressed.

Figueira, a Lindener, was among those who came out to greet the President and share concerns of the region. However, unlike Norton, the PNC executive shook hands with the President and raised matters of the region with him.

Norton had said that his refusal to shake the President’s hand is a form of protest against what he claims is mismanagement of the country, even though he has not provided credible evidence of such.

Norton’s refusal to shake the President’s hand has been viewed by many as childish, particularly given that several of Norton’s fellow party members have no issues in greeting the President by shaking his hand.

Norton was questioned about Figueira warmly greeting the President during his weekly virtual press conference on Tuesday. Reports were that Norton was not pleased with the encounter. However, according to Norton, he has never instructed any of his party members to not shake the President’s hand.

According to Norton, if he had to give Figueira instructions, it would have been to picket the President’s walkabout in Linden. However, there was no picketing or negative reaction as residents came out in full numbers to meet and even take pictures with the President.