Special conditions at DHB for vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes – Minister Edghill
Public Works Minister Juan Edghill engages the media corps on Monday evening for the re-opening of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (Adrian Narine photo)
VEHICLES weighing up to 18 tonnes will be allowed to transit the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) but only through a special arrangement, the public works ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Following the bridge’s re-opening on Monday, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had said the bridge would be open to vehicles weighing up to 12 tonnes. He committed then to have an update on when vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes but less than 18 tonnes would be allowed to traverse the bridge.

In Tuesday’s press statement, Minister Edghill said “Structural Engineers are recommending that the weight of 18 tonnes and under be allowed to cross the bridge” but only between the hours of midnight and 4:00 hours when there is less traffic on the bridge.

The special conditions took effect from midnight last night. The decision was made following another inspection of the bridge by structural engineers, the release further quoted Minister Edghill as saying.
As it relates to speed limit, the minister said drivers must adhere to the speed limit of 32 kilometres per hour across the bridge.

He also said that shift supervisors and special constabulary ranks will closely monitor the transit of vehicles on the bridge to ensure that the temporary special arrangements are met.
“I want to reiterate my gratitude to commuters and drivers for their patience during this unexpected ordeal and urge them to use the bridge with care,” the public works minister noted further, adding: “I implore you to follow the rules; your safety is very important, and we want you to reach your destination safely.”

The Demerara Harbour Bridge was reopened on Monday evening to vehicles weighing up to 12 tonnes after undergoing close to three days of intense repairs following a major accident on Saturday morning when a fuel tanker MV Tradewind Passion slammed into it.

On Monday, Minister Edghill, in a media engagement prior to the re-opening of the bridge, committed to having the bridge back up to capacity to handle vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes but less than 18 tonnes.
He also explained at that time that by no means has all of the work that has to be done on the bridge been completed; however, enough has been completed to allow for the passage of some vehicular traffic.

He noted then that while initial checks recorded damage to one pontoon, subsequent investigations have revealed that two other pontoons have also sustained damage and will have to be replaced.
The Demerara Harbour Bridge sustained the worst possible damage recorded in its more than four-decade-long history, authorities have said.

A Board of Inquiry was launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the costly weekend accident. A report is expected after seven days of work. A new Demerara Harbour Bridge is already in the works.

Staff Reporter

