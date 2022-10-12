News Archives
Belvedere Business Incubator Centre commissioned
Minister Walrond receives a tour of the new facility (Department of Public Information photo)
– over $100 million invested so far

BUSINESSES in Berbice now have access to a fully functional Belvedere Business Incubator Centre. The centre was officially commissioned on Tuesday morning by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond.

The centre comprises various pods, outfitted with high-quality agro-processing machinery constituting production lines for coconut oil, teas, indigenous flours and packaged fruit products.
The equipment in the facility includes coconut de-shelling and grinding machines, teabag packaging equipment, filling machines and a root-tuber peeler, for the washing and peeling of ground provisions.

The gathering at Tuesday’s event (Department of Public Information photo)

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister Walrond said investment in the facility to date exceeds $100 million and is testament to the government’s commitment to the agro-processing sector.
“Beyond today’s commissioning, the ministry, through the Small Business Bureau, will continue to examine ways to expand the operations here. Soon, a warehouse facility will be added, and more staff will be employed to facilitate the realization of our vision for this region,” she said.

The minister told the audience that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration invested heavily in the facility because Berbicians should also benefit from the resources of the state as part of the ‘One Guyana’ philosophy.

The fact that the private sector plays an essential role in the growth and development of the country, as well as the importance of agriculture to the non-oil development of Guyana, were also important elements that inspired the investment in the incubator, the minister explained.

Products on display at the commissioning ceremony (Department of Public Information photo)

“The commissioning of this incubator is a small step towards ensuring Berbicians have fair access to the resources of the state and to facilitate the growth and expansion of your small businesses as part of our job-creation plan,” Minister Walrond said.

Pointing out several initiatives by the government to create jobs and spur development in the region, Minister Walrond stressed that those interventions illustrate that the government has a comprehensive plan for the social and economic development of both East and West Berbice.

“I wish to assure you that your government will continue to invest heavily in this region as we will in all regions, because we care for all of the citizens of our country,” she added.
The minister encouraged those utilizing the centre to maximise its use and to care for the equipment.

The centre was previously commissioned in 2020 under the last administration, but Minister Walrond described that commissioning as a farce, noting that there was no budget, staff, equipment nor plan for the facility at the time that event took place. (DPI)

