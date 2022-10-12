Street in Queens, New York, named after Guyanese woman

By Vishnu Bisram

A STREET in South Ozone, Queens, New York, was last week named after a Guyanese woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident some two years ago. Thousands of Guyanese reside in the area.

Ritwantee Persaud, known as ‘Aunty Rita,’ was mowed down by a vehicle that “ran” the red light. The killer went into hiding.

Aunty Rita was very popular among Guyanese Hindus, serving several mandirs and volunteering her time at public events. She was also an outstanding singer of Hindu bhajans.

After months of investigation, New York City Police detectives were able to trace and find the driver and made an arrest in September 2021. In honour of her memory, community advocates lobbied the New York City Council to co-name the street where she was killed off Rockaway Blvd, not far from Liberty Avenue and Woodhaven Blvd.

Community Advocate Romeo Hitlall, a Guyanese, spearheaded the effort to co-name the street and was ably assisted by several other Guyanese.

The elected City Council member of the area, Joann Ariola, made the case to the council and gained their approval without dissent.

Present at the street co-naming ceremony were Hitlall, community leaders, elected politicians, police officers, pandits, and members of the Lions Club.