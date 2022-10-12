Mother of 3 loses home to fire

A MOTHER of three is now homeless after a Tuesday afternoon fire of unknown origin razed her Sophia, Georgetown home.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the scene of the fire, the mainly wooden building had already been flattened by the blaze. Akellia Daly, the owner of the home, told this newspaper that she was at work at the time of the fire.

Daly said that she received a phone call around 16:15 hours from one of her children’s teachers who told her to rush home as her home was on fire.

This call came as a shock to her, she said. Daly left home for work on Tuesday morning around 06:00 hours. Subsequently, her two younger children left for school. One of her children remained at home.

At the time of the fire, one neighbour who asked not to be named, told this publication that the children were not in the home at the time, but highlighted that just prior, there were about three consecutive power outages.

Daly, who was lost for words, noted that she could not estimate her losses at the time as most of her belongings were lost in the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene on Tuesday afternoon as they began investigations into the supposed cause of the fire.