Tourism Guyana unveils second magazine
(From left) CMC Director Fiaz Yamin, GTA Project Development Officer Omari Joseph, Tourism Guyana Executive Host Tammy Quail, GTA Director Kamrul Baksh, GTA Product Development Manager Candace Phillips, CMC Director Lesa Fleming, Tourism Guyana Director Neilon Dias, CMC Director Heimant Ram and Melissa Ram
THE second edition of the Tourism Guyana Magazine teeming with local and international travellers’ stories was unveiled on Monday, a statement from the privately-owned organisation, Tourism Guyana said.

“Taking you on adventures throughout Guyana while showcasing the abundance of investment opportunities available in the growing South American nation, free copies of the magazine produced by Creative Marketing Company (CMC) will be available to the public in the coming weeks,” the tourism body said.

“The 2022/2023 edition of the magazine encapsulates every sub-sector within the tourism industry including investments that the recent oil boom has brought and its ripple effects in the tourism sector with the establishments of several luxury hotels,” CMC’s Director Fiaz Yamin commented.

The magazine features creative content from birding lovers, wildlife conservationists, and persons with a general interest in the growth and advancement of Guyana’s tourism product.

Receiving one of the first copies of the publication was GTA director Kamrul Baksh, who congratulated the privately-owned tourism-focused organisation and the publishing team on the finished product, noting their essential role in raising the bar for promoting Guyana’s as a prime tourism destination.

Baksh said, “Tourism Guyana, one of the leading travel influencers in Guyana, has once again produced a phenomenal body of work through the 2022/23 Edition of the Tourism Guyana Magazine.

“Through this magazine, the team continues to portray our country in all of its authentic splendour, creating highlights of a diversified and inclusive tourism sector.
“The experiences captured on their social media platforms, and now magazine, places emphasis on the exhilarating experiences that await travellers.”

Tourism Guyana has over 100,000 followers on Facebook and close to 25,000 followers on Instagram.

He praised the team’s patriotism which, he said, is evident through the striking yet equally realistic imagery and thought provoking articles that they have churned out in this publication.

“More importantly, I am proud to say that my team at the GTA has collectively contributed eight written features, including a welcome message from myself,” the Director said.

Hardcopies of the 2022/2023 edition will be available at all tourism stakeholders, hotels, cafes and tour operators.

Staff Reporter

