Visit Guyana: Taking pride in showcasing Guyana to the world

By Cindy Parkinson

WITH women becoming more fearless and taking up leadership positions in today’s society, Guyana’s very own Stacey Dos Santos Rahaman, co-owner of “Visit Guyana”, explained that her main objective is “to showcase all that is beautiful and positive about Guyana”.

Stacey Rahaman and her “Visit Guyana” page is a household name in Guyana, the Caribbean and in many countries around the world. It has even drawn the attention and/ or following of Barbadian international singer, Rihanna, whose mother is of Guyanese descent.

But all of this accomplishment did not happen overnight.

Stacy, who had lived abroad for some time, related to the Guyana Chronicle that at the time, in conversations with co-workers and friends, most of them only knew of Guyana because of the “Jim Jones” massacre or the “political unrest” in the country.

So she decided to try and change that narrative by making her social media page public so that her friends and the wider diaspora could see that Guyana is a rich and diverse nation, a multi-cultural society, with a platter of different dishes, hospitable people and bountiful natural resources.

She was not prepared for what was about to come her way; the diaspora responded immediately with a feeling of nostalgia, having left Guyana with one image in their mind and seeing a very different, a more modern outlook on their country.

Non-Guyanese began also to inquire about Guyana, what it had to offer, and, more importantly, how they could visit this country. At this point, “Visit Guyana” was born.

Visit Guyana, she said has impacted Guyana’s tourism and the economy greatly based on the feedback that she has received from folks, both locally and abroad.

What she finds interesting is that people feel more comfortable knowing that they are speaking or having direct contact with her as she guides, advises, and encourages them in regards to places to visit, activities to partake in, and, like any other country, how to protect themselves and be safe while vacationing in Guyana.

Apart from Georgetown, Stacey also mentioned that she has noticed a new trend with a lot of her followers and tourists; enquiring and venturing off from the traditional tourist destinations to places like Moraikobai in Mahaica-Berbice and St. Cuthbert’s Mission in the Demerara-Mahaica region, all of which were showcased on her page.

BEST MEMORIES

In many instances, she and her husband took it upon themselves to serve as tour guides for these tourists, taking them to different restaurants and the craft booths in the hibiscus plaza, among other places, only to ensure that they have the best memories after leaving Guyana. In aid of promoting tourism in Guyana, they have also printed a “Visit Guyana” magazine.

Stacey praised and credited the Government of Guyana, the Guyana Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Tourism, as well as the private and public sectors for doing an outstanding job in hosting such a lavish event — Cricket Carnival — for the first time in Guyana’s history.

She noted the tremendous love and joy with which the Guyanese artists and their talents were showcased at the different events during the Cricket Carnival, thus far. She opined that the quality and standard that were shown throughout this event, it clearly shows that it was a team effort and everyone played their part successfully.

“I cannot wait to see what the other two years will look like,” she said.

Stacy and her husband, like any other couple, face various challenges on a daily basis; her juggling being a mother and a wife while producing new content and, in many cases, live events, something that their fans have grown accustomed to and expect.

“Sometimes we are in Berbice in the morning and rushing to go to Linden for the afternoon, or out of town.” To ensure that fans are not disappointed with the lack of content, Visit Guyana has decided to bring a few influencers on board with them so that the concept of showcasing Guyana is upheld through diverse shows and events.

Visit Guyana, she said, is a privately owned entity that has funded all its travel expenses, accommodation, and food in the promotion of its page.

Recently, Stacy said it has gotten a few sponsors on board but explained that they have never charged a tourism business for any sort of promotion and this will continue whether it’s a restaurant, hotel or resort. “We take pride in supporting and helping small businesses in whatever way we can,” she said.

She also said that it is impossible to thank one individual, but she is grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and encouragement that she receives every day. It is her hope that the content on her page continues to inspire people to come back and visit Guyana with their families and friends.

She is encouraging all Guyanese to become ambassadors of Guyana and to showcase the majestic beauty of its culture, people, cuisines and sceneries.