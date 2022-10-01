News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
44 complete firefighter training
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn (seated second from left) with the 30 newly certified EMTs, along with Chief Fire officer, Gregory Wickham (seated third from right) and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas (seated first from left) (Elvin Carl Croker photo)
Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn (seated second from left) with the 30 newly certified EMTs, along with Chief Fire officer, Gregory Wickham (seated third from right) and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas (seated first from left) (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

— 30 certified as Emergency Medical Technicians

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) staff complement was on Friday boosted by the addition of some 44 new firefighters and 30 certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).
Their graduation ceremony was held at the Guyana Fire Service’s Leonora Training Centre.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn (seated second from left) with the 44 new firefighters along with Chief Fire officer, Gregory Wickham (seated third from right) and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas (seated first from left) (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, who delivered remarks at the occasion, applauded the effort of the fire service for continuing efforts to train young people in the discipline.
The EMTs provide a critical service that is vital to the work of the GFS.

This addition he said comes at a time when there are significant developments taking place across the country and others that will come in the near future, one being the gas-to-shore project at Wales, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn addressing the graduation ceremony on Friday (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

With projects such as these, Benn said that it is critical to have adequate, skilled firefighters in the case of emergencies at all major facilities.
“That’s why we’re doing all of this, to protect our people, to further our development, to make sure that the taxpayers’ monies are well spent and protected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham said the GFS has stuck with its plan to ensure that it has members who are trained to execute duties when called upon.
The GFS has identified two main pillars with which they will lead the organisation, namely education and discipline.

The new firefighters during a drill exercise following their graduation on Friday (Elvin Carl Croker photo)

On this note, he said it has taken the lead by having training programmes prepared not only for the recruits, but also for middle-management staff to be trained in management, supervision and communication.
Also in light of fires at several schools, the GFS he said has trained no less than 250 security officers attached to the Ministry of Education and is building capacity across the country.

“We understand clearly that we need to, in every way possible have our presence in every region and in the very near future, every community,” he said.
It was with this in mind, he said, that the fire service launched the training for Emergency Medical Technicians.

The Chief Fire Officer also used the opportunity to urge the recruits to be strong, disciplined and to lead as they were trained to lead.
The 74 persons who graduated from the programme underwent nine weeks of rigorous training.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.