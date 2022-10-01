Kitty man gets ‘life’ for killing popular city businessman

CONFESSED murderer, Aubrey Bobb, was on Friday handed a life sentence for the murder, in 2017, of 64-year-old Godfrey Scipio, called “Saga”.

Bobb, formerly of William Street, Kitty, was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court. He will become eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

On September 5, Bobb, who was arraigned for the capital offence of murder, admitted killing Scipio, a popular businessman, on the night of October 12, 2017, outside a hotel on Stanley Place, Kitty.

The State was represented by Prosecutors Latifiah Elliot, Marisa Edwards and Simran Gajraj, while Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed was on record for Bobb.

Reports are that the police had arrested Bobb one day after reviewing CCTV footage retrieved from the Kitty hotel where Scipio was shot and robbed.

He had reportedly said that it was former ‘Best Cop’, Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman, who had given him the gun to carry out the hit, and subsequently named him as the mastermind.

Scipio was said to be leaving the hotel in the company of a female friend and was about to enter his car, which was parked in front of the building, when he was accosted by a gunman.

The gunman, according to the police, discharged a round, hitting Scipio in the abdomen, before relieving him of his jewellery and escaping on foot in a northerly direction.

Scipio was rushed to a private city hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The stolen jewellery was never recovered, and Eastman is currently on remand awaiting trial at the High Court for Scipio’s murder.