Anns Grove man kills self, son in failed bid to slay reputed wife as well

A MIDDLE-age Ann’s Grove woman narrowly escaped death in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday at the hands of her abusive reputed husband, who also vented his anger on their 21-year-old son while he was asleep, killing him in the process.

According to the police, 53-year-old Sharon Scott shared a long and tumultuous relationship with her now deceased common-law husband, Leon Bobb, 57, during the course of which, their son, Seon Bobb, who lived with them, often had to intervene.

Other reliable sources confirmed this with the Guyana Chronicle, saying that there would often be heated spats between the couple, and that it was often left to Seon to make the peace.

Distraught neighbours, who converged on the murder scene in the close-knit community, recalled hearing a ruckus and screams coming from the couple’s home around 01:00hrs.

One of them, who is a security guard, said she had just come home from work when she heard loud screams.

From all accounts, Bobb not only dealt Scott several chops about the body, but also doused her with gasoline, and attempted to set her on fire.

Word is that the pair had been having a number of arguments of late over her alleged infidelity, and that the suspect had even physically assaulted her on several occasions.

According to the police, reports are that at about 02:30hrs, noise was heard coming from the couple’s residence, after which Scott was seen running up the road, drenched in blood, with Bobb, cutlass in hand, in hot pursuit and urging her to get back in the house.

As she ran, sources say, Scott could be heard shouting, “Leon chop Seon!”

As word spread, the woman’s daughter and son-in-law reportedly rushed to her aid and took her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The son-in-law, who asked not to be named, told this newspaper, “I really didn’t know what happen, until I get a phone-call; it was around 01:00hrs. I didn’t know the number; I see the miss call, and the person call me back and say they got some problem at the back here with the mother. So I decide to walk, and I meet up with the mother, and she say the father chop up the son pon de bed.”

The woman reportedly sustained a wound to the left side of her neck, one on her right hand, and burn marks about her body. She is currently a patient at the Burn Care Unit of the GPHC, where her condition is listed as stable, having suffered first degree burns.

Her assailant, meanwhile, was escorted by the police to the GPHC, where he died while receiving medical attention. Their son, Seon, was pronounced dead on arrival at the same institution.

The bodies are presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting the mandatory post-mortem examination. (Naomi Parris)