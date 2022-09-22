Digicel ‘plugs’ $60M into Health Ministry’s special needs project

DIGICEL Guyana plans to contribute $60 million over a three-year period, to the Ministry of Health as part of efforts to enhance local special needs and rehabilitation services.

According to a press release from Digicel, the company has been a long-standing partner of the government and other organisations for social development across communities in Guyana. To demonstrate that support and commitment, Digicel signed an agreement on Tuesday, to support the Ministry of Health in its efforts to deliver efficient services in the area of special needs.

The agreement was signed by Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Malcolm Watkins and Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Guyana, Gregory Dean.

The long-term vision of Digicel is to create world-class facilities for children with special needs across the 10 regions of Guyana. The initial period starts with investing in special needs training for individuals and professionals living with disabilities in Guyana.

Across the region and in Guyana, Digicel has been keen on developing sustainable programmes in areas like special needs, education and community development that impact key social and economic development markers.

“We have made a commitment to support the Ministry of Health as they strive to make a difference in the lives of the children and their care givers. This is a small step in a long-term commitment, and it is envisioned that this project will continually enhance quality of life, and empower the people of the community. It will also provide a holistic approach to the well-being of families with special emphasis on health and education through various empowerment programmes.” Dean said.

Watkins expressed gratitude to Digicel for this initiative, stating that it is immeasurable.

“We would like commit that this partnership will facilitate and foster long-term enhancements to the health sector. This partnership falls under the testament of the Ministry of Health’s comprehensive approach to healthcare and we intend to build and strength on this partnership,” he said.