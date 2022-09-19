Wakenaam residents benefit from O&G career fair

SCORES of residents, including students, from the Island of Wakenaam were exposed to the growing number of career opportunities in Guyana’s bourgeoning oil-and-gas sector during a career fair which was held on Saturday at the Essequibo Island Secondary School.

According to a release, the career fair and recruitment drive hosted by Atlantic Ventures Group, a local company, coincided with a regional investment outreach by the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest).

Miranda Thakur-Deen and Asif Hamid – managing partners of the recently established AA Maritime and Offshore Training Institute (AAMOTI) – provided an overview of the diverse range of career choices in the maritime and offshore sectors, and even those which are directly related to oil and gas.

The government has been encouraging Guyanese to equip themselves with the necessary qualifications and skills needed to support the development of the country’s rapidly-expanding petroleum sector, the release said.

And on that score, Hamid noted that the training institute is looking to do just that, and to ensure that Guyanese from all regions benefit, not just those who live on the coast.

“The government is serious about Guyanese benefitting from these opportunities in the oil-and-gas sector and we are here to provide those opportunities to you. We are also responding to that call for local companies to build capacity and provide international standards in service delivery,” the Managing Partner said.

Attorney-at-Law and President of the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WiMAC) – Guyana Chapter, Thandi McAllister, also sought to encourage residents to capitalise on the opportunities being made available, while noting that the industry is one which requires commitment.

“To venture into these areas you have to be committed. It is hard work, but it is very exciting. There is so much to learn and so many areas to contribute to. You feel good knowing you are able to properly inform policymakers to make sound decisions on how our resources are managed,” she told the attendees.

The release noted that presentations were also made by career coach Avia Maria Lindie, career development specialist, Elon Alonzo, Captain Hassan Fouda of AAMOTI, and Odessa Felix of Marine Traders Atlantic Inc.

Upon completion of the formal presentations, questions were fielded by the audience about eligibility criteria, accreditation, remuneration packages, and financing options – all of which were addressed by the presenters.

AA Maritime and Offshore Training Institute provides specialised and integrated training programmes which focus on teaching practical skills to both local and international students through a blended approach.

It includes courses on dynamic position training, simulator courses, maritime training (STCW), deck and engine officer courses and maritime technical training.

The courses and programmes offered are accredited by the Maritime Association of Jamaica (MAJ) and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the release said.