Heeralall and Baboolall secure 24 grade ones

— both of Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary,attribute performances to self-discipline, right mindset

WITH 24 grade ones each to their name, Outam Heeralall and Ramoll Baboolall of Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School, shared the position as Guyana’s top students with the most grade ones at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

Baboolall, an aspiring biochemist, obtained 24 grade ones and three grade twos while Heeralall, an aspiring politician, earned 24 grade ones and one grade two. They were followed by their schoolmate, Daniel Dowding, who scored 22 grade ones and three grade twos.

Shortly after the announcement of the results, the two top students spoke about their performance.

“All you have to do is be committed and self-motivated. Once you’re self-motivating, you can get to the goals that you want. You have to set your goals and motivate yourself and work towards it,” Heeralall advised.

Adding to that, Baboolall said: “You need to have the right mindset, you need to know what you want and strive for it. It [being a top student] was definitely a goal. Words cannot describe how I’m feeling right now; I’m very ecstatic and overwhelmed.”

Heeralall, Baboolall and Dowding are not new outstanding academic performers in Region Two. They were among the region’s top 10 performers at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) in 2017.

The trio was among 11 students from the Anna Regina Secondary school who made it into the top 28 students who had 12 or more grade ones at this year’s examinations. The results for Guyana’s performance at the regional exam were announced by Education Minister, Priya Manickchand on Monday, at the Anna Regina Secondary School.

The minister cautioned that the results are only preliminary results released by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and as such will not be official until the conclusion of the period whereby students can query their respective results.

The minister also noted that while Guyana has announced the students with the most grade ones, it did not necessarily reflect the “top student” as this is based not only on the number of grade ones a student attains but also on a seven-point scale.

Of the other 28 students, Queen’s College’s Saskia Twahir obtained 21 grade ones and a grade two. Twahir was a top student at the 2017 NGSA examinations. Chavelle Solomon, also of Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary, earned 19 grade ones and two grade twos and her schoolmate, Eshika Singh, and Queen’s Collage’s Kripa Thani both attained 18 grade ones.

Queen’s College’s Sheridan Dyal obtained 18 grade ones and one grade two and Saraswati Vidya Niketan’s Bhagmattie Sarendranauth gained 16 grade ones and four grade twos.

Manisha Bhrimranie of Anna Regina Multilateral and Saraswati Vidya Niketan’s Niashree Madho each scored 16 grade ones and three grade twos.

Queen’s College’s Lateisha Mc Arthur secured 16 grade ones and two grade twos while Leezo Prasad of Skeldon Line Path Secondary attained 16 grade ones and one grade two.

Pauline Forde of Anna Regina Multilateral and Arianna Singh of Saraswati Vidya Niketan each obtained 15 grade ones and three grade twos.

A total of 10,368 candidates in Guyana registered to write the CSEC examinations this year and some 213 attained eight or more grade ones, based on results provided by CXC.

This year Guyana saw an overall pass rate of 68.5 per cent, an improvement from the 66.36 per cent pass rate achieved in 2021.

This year, Guyana also recorded improved performances in 20 subjects, constant performances in six subjects, and outstanding performances in nine subject areas.

The outstanding performances were attained in music, which recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, agricultural science (double award), with a pass rate of 99.43 per cent and agricultural science (single award) with a pass rate of 95.56 per cent. Industrial technology recorded a pass rate of 98.68 per cent.

The country saw marked improvements in mathematics. The pass rate in this subject increased from 31.6 per cent in 2021 to 34.26 per cent in 2022. For additional mathematics, the pass rate was 53.88 per cent; for English Language, the pass rate increased from 67.72 per cent in 2021 to 70.84 per cent in 2022 while for English Literate a 72.47 per cent pass rate was recorded, an increase of 19.08 per cent over last year’s performance.