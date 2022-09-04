Clear Vision’s giving ‘gift of sight’ to 300 students

CLEAR Vision Guyana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Saturday launched the ‘Give the gift of sight to a child’ initiative which will see 300 students from underprivileged areas benefitting from free eye testing and treatments, along with prescription spectacles.

The NGO, established about two or three years ago, was formed to help persons who are not able to access eye treatments and spectacles, due to their financial situation.

“We launched Clear Vision, which is an organisation that is established to ensure that underprivileged communities and persons that live in those communities are able to receive eye- care treatment, and also to have a pair of glasses that can enhance their lives,” said Rawle Aaron, the founder of Clear Vision and General Manager at Diamond Optical.

He explained that the programme is intended for persons from birth to the age of 99. The organisation has adequately, over the years of operation, managed to develop programmes that are geared for every class of citizen.

“We have turned our attention to the students because we believe that coming out of the pandemic, lots of students were utilising their tablets, computers and many of them [the parents] are now beginning to realise that they are having problems with their children’s vision,” he explained.

At the launch, three children, one from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) received their pair of glasses and backpacks equipped with the necessary tools for school.

“So this year, this particular launch is geared towards improving the vision and sight of children in school… to ensure that persons in school and even babies get the regular eye examination,” Aaron said.

He noted that through Humanities First Guyana, they were able to go to areas to test a person’s eyes and it was discovered that not enough attention is being placed on eye care.

He said apart from distributing glasses to improve eyesight, they will also be educating persons on eye care.

“That is more important because if you know how to take care of your eyes, it will be more beneficial to you and you will probably end up not wearing glasses or the type of glasses will not be as advanced as if you were not educated. So a very important part of our programme is to ensure that persons are educated,” he explained.

The launch on Saturday was made possible through the support of Guyana Breweries Inc, Herdmanston Lodge, Health Hut, Argosy Book Store, Survival Supermarket, VHNS United, Muneshwer’s Travel Service and Diamond Optical.